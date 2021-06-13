Pakcoin (PAK) Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $608,670.36 and $12,241.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

Pakcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

