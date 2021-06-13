Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $24,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,810,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 134,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $14,809,806.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,684,581 shares of company stock worth $172,196,432. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

