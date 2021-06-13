Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,378,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,972,016 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.51% of Palantir Technologies worth $218,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $132,452,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,684,581 shares of company stock valued at $172,196,432. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

