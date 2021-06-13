Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 6,884 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.61% of Monro worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monro by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Monro by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Monro by 41.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

