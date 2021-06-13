Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 475 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $541.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.41 and a 52-week high of $541.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

