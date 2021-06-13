Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $572.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

