Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.06% of Black Knight worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 170.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 330,908 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

