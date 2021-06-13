Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $13.65 Million in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 379,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.12% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,089,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,080.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,428 shares of company stock worth $8,877,943. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.