Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook stock opened at $331.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

