Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,220 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $470.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

