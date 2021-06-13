Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $26,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $365.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

