Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,344 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $32.15 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

