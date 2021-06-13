Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 54,283 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 664.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,283 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Shares of ODFL opened at $251.03 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

