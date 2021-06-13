Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Federated Hermes worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,217,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.18. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.