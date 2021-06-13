Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.73 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,404 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Financial Bankshares worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Truist increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

FFIN stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

