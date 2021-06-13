Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.78 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

