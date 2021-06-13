Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $383.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

