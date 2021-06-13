Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 533,986 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 319.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,452,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 507,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 505,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock valued at $552,496. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

