Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,350 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Ryder System worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ryder System by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on R shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.