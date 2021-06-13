Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,860 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $59,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $305.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $136.51 and a one year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

