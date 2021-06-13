Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts recently commented on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

