Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PARXF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $18.84 on Friday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

