Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.60 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $15.24 or 0.00039154 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00056148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00165579 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00186508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.33 or 0.01082251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,891.47 or 0.99899548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

