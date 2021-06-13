Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

