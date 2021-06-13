ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $707.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,009.99 or 1.00179833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008646 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

