ParkinGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $556.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,848.15 or 0.99842145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

