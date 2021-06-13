ParkinGo Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $707.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,009.99 or 1.00179833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008646 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.