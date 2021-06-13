PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Cap of $84.42 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $84.42 million and $813,539.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00146610 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00681285 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

