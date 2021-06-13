Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.96 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $13.96 million and $3,827.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00489915 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,823,007 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,692 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

