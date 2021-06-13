Patientory (PTOY) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,479.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $20,479.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00807795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.79 or 0.08061168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.