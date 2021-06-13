Patron Hits Market Cap of $3.66 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Patron has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $9,147.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00808402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.43 or 0.08144964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084312 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.