Pawtocol Market Capitalization Tops $5.21 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pawtocol has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $144,261.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00163744 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00185810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.28 or 0.01072761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,908.99 or 1.00028281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pawtocol Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

Pawtocol Coin Trading

