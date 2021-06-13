PayBX (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0048

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00782486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00085138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.42 or 0.08075830 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.