PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $150,583.85 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $150,583.85 and approximately $20.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00794330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.68 or 0.08127348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00085113 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

