PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,013 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $271.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.14. The company has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.