Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 341,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

