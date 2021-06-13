Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.63.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

PBA opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after buying an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,435,000 after buying an additional 789,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,497,000 after buying an additional 203,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

