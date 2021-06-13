Pendle (PENDLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.78 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $11.78 million and $3,298.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00167283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189670 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.01160171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.92 or 0.99850289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

