PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 429,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 337,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,121. The stock has a market cap of $466.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.01.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

