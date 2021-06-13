Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Penta has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $35,846.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00779403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00085297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.21 or 0.08049663 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.