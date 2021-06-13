Peony (PNY) One Day Volume Tops $2,798.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $2,798.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00060085 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001347 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,031,445 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

