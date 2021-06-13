Pepemon Pepeballs Price Hits $54.08 on Major Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $54.08 or 0.00144846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $757,174.84 and approximately $170,186.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.10 or 0.08125868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084919 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

