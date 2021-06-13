PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $224.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $284,193.77 and approximately $224.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023254 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002989 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00154111 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,348,192 coins and its circulating supply is 45,108,022 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.