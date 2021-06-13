PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.69. 4,364,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,587. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

