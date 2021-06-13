PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.69 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The company has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.