Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $88.01. 8,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Simmons lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

