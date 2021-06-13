Persistence Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $833,674.00 (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $202.61 million and $833,674.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.31 or 0.00026327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.95 or 0.00791630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.06 or 0.07979119 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 106,581,371 coins and its circulating supply is 19,656,323 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

