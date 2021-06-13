Perth Mint Gold Token Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $1,887.29 or 0.04819219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00810231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.15 or 0.08135847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00084353 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

