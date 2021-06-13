Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

