Phala.Network Hits Market Capitalization of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00793789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.67 or 0.08243060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.